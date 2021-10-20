News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk receives overnight flood warnings

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:00 PM October 20, 2021   
Flooding at Brazen Gate, behind Queens Road Sainsbury's supermarket.

Norwich flooding in July 2020 - Credit: Stefan Kuna

Three areas in Norfolk have been warned about a high flood risk.

Flooding is expected in Salthouse, east Cley, Wells Quay, Cromer, Bacton, Ostend, and Walcott.

The most likely places to flood are coastal roads, footpaths, low-lying roads, and riverside areas according to experts.

The flooding is expected between 5.30pm October 20 and 9.30am October 21.

Norfolk flood risk map for October 20, 2021

Norfolk flood risk map for October 20, 2021, from Check for Flooding - Credit: Gov.uk

Salthouse and Cley are both deemed high risk.

In Wells, The Quay, Unns Yard, Jicklings Yard, Staithe Street, Croft Yard, Standard Street, and East End are most at risk.

Near Bacton the roads affected are Sea View, Ann Stannard Way, Keswick Way, Walcott Road, The Coast Road, St Helens Road, Helena Road, Poplar Drive, Archibald Road, Lynton Road, The Crescent, Ostend Place, Seaview Crescent, Ostend Gap, Ostend Road, and Horizon Views.

The flooding is due to reach its peak tomorrow morning, 7.30am October 21, reaching about one metre above sea levels with a north westerly wind of Wind Force seven.

Other areas with a possible flood alert are from Heacham to West Lynn, from Hunsatnton to Cley, Hunworth, Thornage, Letheringsett, Spixworth Beck, the River Mun, Eccles on Sea to Winterton on Sea, and from Caister to Gorleston.

