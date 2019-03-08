Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Flood warnings remain in place around the Norfolk coast following a weekend of torrential rain.

Flood warnings have been issued around the Norfolk and Suffolk coast for September 30. Picture: Gov.uk Flood warnings have been issued around the Norfolk and Suffolk coast for September 30. Picture: Gov.uk

Heavy downpours battered the region on Sunday, with more rain expected on Monday and Tuesday and high tides exacerbating problems on the coast.

The government's flood warning information service says flooding is expected in Wells Quay and Salthouse and east Cley and recommends immediate action.

But Robert Smith, Wells harbour master, said on Monday morning that there had not been any significantly flooding.

He said: "We have passed the worst of it and we didn't have any major problems.

There are currently 16 flood alerts and 4 flood warnings in place along the #EastAnglia coast. Please be #FloodAware and get the latest updates from https://t.co/MztuI4Ooz5 — EnvAgencyAnglia (@EnvAgencyAnglia) September 30, 2019

"We have a plan that we put in place last night just in case, but we got through this morning."

A further 12 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, are in place around the coast from Heacham to Winterton-on-Sea.

There are also tidal river flooding warnings in place for the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water, with high water levels expected in Brundall and Reedham.

Meanwhile the flood gates at King's Lynn will be closed on Monday morning and South Quay will also be shut.

The flooding coincides with high spring tides around the coastline, which are expected to peak on Tuesday.

It follows expected flooding on roads and paths in areas of north and north west Norfolk on Sunday night after the county was hit by heavy rain.

The Environment Agency said high tides, a tidal surge and strong northerly winds were likely to make water levels higher for the evening's tide and warned people to take care on beaches, promenades and coastal footpaths.

The Met Office still has yellow weather warnings for rain in place for Wales, the West Midlands and the north west of England, although no warnings are currently in place for the East of England.