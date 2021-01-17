In pictures: Children make the most of weekend snow

It certainly broke up the routine of the last few weeks.
Snow fell across much of Norfolk on Saturday, with the Met Office recording 4cm locally.
And while coronavirus restrictions meant people were unable to venture far for a day out, or meet up with loved ones, families managed to make the most of it locally.
Here are some of the photos you sent in of youngsters enjoying the weather by building snowmen.
Sophie, Alex and Isobel Kendall, from Sprowston, enjoying the snow in their front garden.
- Credit: Sophie Kendall
Lucy and Josh Perry enjoying the snow at Badersfield on Saturday, January 16.
- Credit: Neil Perry
Florence and Ella May Saunders enjoying the snow in Tharston.
- Credit: Louise Robinson
Hector enjoying the snow in Harleston.
- Credit: Anita Vigrass
Henry enjoying the snow in Harleston.
- Credit: Anita Vigrass
Penny enjoying the snow.
- Credit: Jessica Canham
Twix enjoying the snow.
- Credit: Jessica Canham
Kasper's first snow.
- Credit: Diane Redman
Keiran's igloo.
- Credit: Donna Walpole
Keiran's igloo.
- Credit: Donna Walpole
Enjoying the snow in North Walsham.
- Credit: Kimberley Burdett
Imogen's first snow.
- Credit: Kimberley James
Maisie in Wymondham.
- Credit: Sharon Smith Hastings
Maisie in Wymondham.
- Credit: Sharon Smith Hastings
Megan in Aylsham.
- Credit: Emma Davies
William in North Norfolk.
- Credit: Michelle Ives
Surprise for the local postman!
- Credit: Olly Button
Phoebe enjoying the snow in Great Massingham.
- Credit: Victoria Peck
Iona-May enjoying the snow.
- Credit: Wendy Cottrell
Enjoying the snow in Norfolk.
- Credit: Adelaide Jones
Amelia and Leo enjoying the snow.
- Credit: Nicola Hemnell
Enjoying the snow in Norfolk.
- Credit: Becky Sayer
Enjoying the snow in Norfolk.
- Credit: Chantel Connolly
Ella enjoying the snow.
- Credit: Anna Tubb
Emily enjoying the snow on Gorleston beach.
- Credit: Sarah Hazell
