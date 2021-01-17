In pictures: Children make the most of weekend snow

Gallery

Published: 8:36 AM January 17, 2021

It certainly broke up the routine of the last few weeks.

Snow fell across much of Norfolk on Saturday, with the Met Office recording 4cm locally.

And while coronavirus restrictions meant people were unable to venture far for a day out, or meet up with loved ones, families managed to make the most of it locally.

Here are some of the photos you sent in of youngsters enjoying the weather by building snowmen.

For a full gallery from yesterday, click here.

Sophie, Alex and Isobel Kendall, from Sprowston, enjoying the snow in their front garden. - Credit: Sophie Kendall

Lucy and Josh Perry enjoying the snow at Badersfield on Saturday, January 16. - Credit: Neil Perry

Florence and Ella May Saunders enjoying the snow in Tharston. - Credit: Louise Robinson

Hector enjoying the snow in Harleston. - Credit: Anita Vigrass

Henry enjoying the snow in Harleston. - Credit: Anita Vigrass

Penny enjoying the snow. - Credit: Jessica Canham

Twix enjoying the snow. - Credit: Jessica Canham

Kasper's first snow. - Credit: Diane Redman

Keiran's igloo. - Credit: Donna Walpole

Keiran's igloo. - Credit: Donna Walpole

Enjoying the snow in North Walsham. - Credit: Kimberley Burdett

Imogen's first snow. - Credit: Kimberley James

Maisie in Wymondham. - Credit: Sharon Smith Hastings

Maisie in Wymondham. - Credit: Sharon Smith Hastings

Megan in Aylsham. - Credit: Emma Davies

William in North Norfolk. - Credit: Michelle Ives

Surprise for the local postman! - Credit: Olly Button

Phoebe enjoying the snow in Great Massingham. - Credit: Victoria Peck

Iona-May enjoying the snow. - Credit: Wendy Cottrell

Enjoying the snow in Norfolk. - Credit: Adelaide Jones

Amelia and Leo enjoying the snow. - Credit: Nicola Hemnell

Enjoying the snow in Norfolk. - Credit: Becky Sayer

Enjoying the snow in Norfolk. - Credit: Chantel Connolly

Ella enjoying the snow. - Credit: Anna Tubb

Emily enjoying the snow on Gorleston beach. - Credit: Sarah Hazell

Florence and Ella May Saunders enjoying the snow in Tharston. - Credit: Louise Robinson



