News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Gallery

In pictures: Children make the most of weekend snow

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 8:36 AM January 17, 2021   
Enjoying the snow in Norfolk.

Enjoying the snow in Norfolk. - Credit: Hannah Wiltshire

It certainly broke up the routine of the last few weeks.

Snow fell across much of Norfolk on Saturday, with the Met Office recording 4cm locally.

And while coronavirus restrictions meant people were unable to venture far for a day out, or meet up with loved ones, families managed to make the most of it locally.

Here are some of the photos you sent in of youngsters enjoying the weather by building snowmen.

For a full gallery from yesterday, click here.

Sophie, Alex and Isobel Kendall, from Sprowston, enjoying the snow in their front garden.

Sophie, Alex and Isobel Kendall, from Sprowston, enjoying the snow in their front garden. - Credit: Sophie Kendall

Snow started early on Saturday morning and continued into the afternoon.

Lucy and Josh Perry enjoying the snow at Badersfield on Saturday, January 16. - Credit: Neil Perry

Florence and Ella May Saunders enjoying the snow in Tharston. 

Florence and Ella May Saunders enjoying the snow in Tharston. - Credit: Louise Robinson

Hector enjoying the snow in Harleston.

Hector enjoying the snow in Harleston. - Credit: Anita Vigrass

Henry enjoying the snow in Harleston.

Henry enjoying the snow in Harleston. - Credit: Anita Vigrass

Penny enjoying the snow. 

Penny enjoying the snow. - Credit: Jessica Canham

Twix enjoying the snow. 

Twix enjoying the snow. - Credit: Jessica Canham

Kasper's first snow. 

Kasper's first snow. - Credit: Diane Redman

Keiran's igloo. 

Keiran's igloo. - Credit: Donna Walpole

Keiran's igloo. 

Keiran's igloo. - Credit: Donna Walpole

Enjoying the snow in North Walsham.

Enjoying the snow in North Walsham. - Credit: Kimberley Burdett

Imogen's first snow.

Imogen's first snow. - Credit: Kimberley James

Maisie in Wymondham

Maisie in Wymondham. - Credit: Sharon Smith Hastings

Maisie in Wymondham

Maisie in Wymondham. - Credit: Sharon Smith Hastings

Megan in Aylsham.

Megan in Aylsham. - Credit: Emma Davies

William in North Norfolk.

William in North Norfolk. - Credit: Michelle Ives

Surprise for the local postman!

Surprise for the local postman! - Credit: Olly Button

Phoebe enjoying the snow in Great Massingham.

Phoebe enjoying the snow in Great Massingham. - Credit: Victoria Peck

Iona-May enjoying the snow.

Iona-May enjoying the snow. - Credit: Wendy Cottrell

Enjoying the snow in Norfolk.

Enjoying the snow in Norfolk. - Credit: Adelaide Jones

Amelia and Leo enjoying the snow. 

Amelia and Leo enjoying the snow. - Credit: Nicola Hemnell

Enjoying the snow in Norfolk.

Enjoying the snow in Norfolk. - Credit: Becky Sayer

Enjoying the snow in Norfolk.

Enjoying the snow in Norfolk. - Credit: Chantel Connolly

Ella enjoying the snow.

Ella enjoying the snow. - Credit: Anna Tubb

Emily enjoying the snow on Gorleston beach. 

Emily enjoying the snow on Gorleston beach. - Credit: Sarah Hazell

Florence and Ella May Saunders enjoying the snow in Tharston. 

Florence and Ella May Saunders enjoying the snow in Tharston. - Credit: Louise Robinson


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man in 20s dies and three hurt as Audi crashes into wall

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

'Beccles Mafia' reported to police for harassing elderly shoppers

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Seven lockdown rules that could change

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus