Region braced for heavy rain and flooding after weather warning issued

PUBLISHED: 07:37 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 06 October 2019

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place on Sunday, as more flooding predicted for east coast. Pic: Met Office

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place on Sunday, as more flooding predicted for east coast. Pic: Met Office

Archant

The region is bracing itself for heavy rain today after a Met Office yellow weather warning for potential flooding, travel delays and power cuts was issued.

Skies above Norfolk are set to be cloudy, with outbreaks of rain persisting throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 15C.

The warning is in place from 8am to 5pm today (Sunday, October 5) with the national forecaster predicting:

- Potential flooding with damage to some homes and businesses;

- Possible fast flowing or deep floodwater posing a danger to life;

- Delays or cancellations to public transport;

- Spray and flooding causing difficult driving conditions and road closures;

- Communities cut off by flooded roads;

- Possible power cuts to homes and businesses.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest have also predicted a pattern of cloud with outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times with a risk of local flooding in parts of north and east Norfolk and northeast Suffolk.

Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley said: "A spell of rain will move slowly eastwards across the region on Saturday night and persist into Sunday, as the front stalls."

He added: "10-15mm [of rainfall] is expected widely, but parts of Norfolk and Suffolk could see 20-30mm and locally 40+mm if very heavy showers develop on Sunday afternoon.

"Definitely a day to keep an eye on the radar."

And Norfolk Police have warned road users to take caution, saying: "Due to heavy rain there is standing water in places throughout the county.

"Please drive with care, look for vulnerable road users and be prepared to stop in longer distances."

It comes after flood warnings were issued across the region earlier this week, with homes in parts of the area evacuated.

