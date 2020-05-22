Norfolk to see temperatures hit 20s over bank holiday weekend

People flock to the Norwich Earlham Park due to hot weather. Since lockdown restrcitions have been altered the public may spend as much time outside as they wish. Pictures: Archant Archant

Norfolk can expect a largely warm and dry bank holiday weekend, with temperatures likely to reach the early 20s by Monday.

However, community leaders have reiterated calls for people to think carefully before venturing out - and to maintain social distancing if they do choose to.

Forecasters at Norwich-based Weatherquest have said the bank holiday weekend will be largely dry, though there is a possibility of some heavy showers on Saturday.

Fred Best, one of Weatherquest’s forecasters said Friday should remain cloudy with the possibility of temperatures reaching between 22 and 23C this afternoon.

Saturday will be cooler, with highs of around 18C, but Mr Best also warned of the possibility of some “heavy showers” in the afternoon.

He said: “Saturday will be cooler but will still have a reasonable amount of sun. We think there could be showers and they could be quite heavy but overall it will be bright.

“Sunday looks a lot drier but it could also be cooler. Monday looks likely to be the brightest day of the bank holiday weekend with temperatures of around the 21C mark.”

Mr Best added that there would likely be blustery spells over the weekend too, with the half term continuing to be dry throughout the week.

However, despite the promises of bright weather, people in the county are reminded of social distancing measures in place and urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

Eased lockdown restrictions mean that people are allowed to travel to take outdoor exercise or visit local parks - while maintaining a distance from others - but concerns have been raised that this is being abused.

The Norfolk Resilience Forum, which is made up of leading organisations in the county such as Norfolk County Council, the emergency services and the NHS, has reminded people to avoid crowded places over the weekend.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Tom McCabe, head of paid services at County Hall, said: “It is understandable people want to get out and enjoy themselves but we need to do this in a sensible way to avoid increased risk or placing additional stress onto not just the NHS but wider services, like the coastguard.

“Rather than jumping in your car this weekend and heading to the coast or other popular spaces, a sensible approach would be for us to continue enjoying outside space that’s near to where you live.”

