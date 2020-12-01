Strong winds batter coast - but fears of flooding avoided

Published: 10:15 AM December 1, 2020 Updated: 10:26 AM December 1, 2020

Flood alerts were in place for parts of the Norfolk coast including Walcott. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Strong gusts of wind have battered parts of Norfolk overnight as meteorological winter officially begins.

But possible flooding across the region warned of by the Environment Agency was thankfully avoided.

The strongest winds were recorded at Weybourne, near Sheringham, which saw gusts of up to 59mph on the morning of December 1.

Dan Holley, from Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said other heavy gusts were recorded at Norwich (39mph) Lakenheath (38mph) and Marham and Tibenham (36mph).

Robert Smith, harbour master at Wells-next-the-Sea, said they had also avoided flooding on that part of the coast.

Mr Smith said: "We turned out early in the morning but there were no issues, everything was fine.

"It was a big tide, but nothing to worry about."

Andy Starking, flood warden in Walcott, said that while they had avoided flooding, there was a chance of a surge around 7pm tonight (Tuesday, December 1), and later in the week.

The EA has issued multiple warnings across the region due to forecasted high tides tomorrow morning (Tuesday, December 1).



High tides are expected to continue for the next few days between 5.30am and 9.45am, and could result in minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths.

The EA has urged people to take care in the affected areas and to not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

The wintery, blustery weather looks set to continue through the week.

Weatherquest is forecasting some rain for Norfolk and eastern parts of Suffolk on Tuesday, with thick clouds spreading in from the north and some sunny spells.

It should stay dry on Tuesday night, with variable cloud and clear spells, leading to patchy mist and fog forming by the morning, and lows of -1C degrees in places.

There is expected to be a touch of frost and fog on Wednesday morning, and patchy rain spreading in by the afternoon.



