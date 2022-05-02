Norfolk could be as hot as Ibiza later this week

The Norfolk Broads on a sunny day. The county could see warmer temperatures later this week - Credit: James Bass

The bank holiday might not be a scorcher but temperatures are set to rise in Norfolk and across the UK this week.

The mercury is set to reach 19 degrees in the county on Thursday and Friday this week.

Those living and holidaying in Ibiza will be enjoying the same temperature.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge told the PA news agency: “This week is a funny old one, there is a fair bit of rain and cloud around as well as sunny spells, with many areas gradually warming up until Thursday which should be the warmest day."

Norwich-based Weatherquest said that on Thursday and Friday it will be a few degrees above average for this time of year.

The spokesman also said it would then cool down at the weekend.

However, next week is looking more promising and Weatherquest said Norfolk temperatures could reach up to 21 degrees.