Search

Advanced search

Video

What’s the weather going to be like in Norfolk and Waveney this weekend?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 May 2020

It is feared a dry and sunny weekend - the first since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased - will see a rise in visitors to the coast, including Lowestoft. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It is feared a dry and sunny weekend - the first since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased - will see a rise in visitors to the coast, including Lowestoft. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Forecasters are predicting a dry and bright couple of days as Norfolk and Waveney heads into its first weekend since lockdown restrictions were eased.

It is feared a dry and sunny weekend - the first since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased - will see a rise in visitors to the coast, including Hunstanton. Picture: Chris BishopIt is feared a dry and sunny weekend - the first since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased - will see a rise in visitors to the coast, including Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunny spells are expected on both Saturday and Sunday, with light winds and clouds increasing as the days progress.

Highs of around 16C and 18C respectively are being forecast - about average for the time of year.

Phil Garner, forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “Saturday is going to be another dry day across the region with sunny spells to start the day before cloud increases through the morning.

“Light west to north-westerly winds may turn a little more variable around the coast in the afternoon, and temperatures will be fairly similar to those of Friday - highs of around 16C.

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown rules at Wells beach during the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: ArchantPolice give out fines for people not following lockdown rules at Wells beach during the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Archant

“Sunday will bring a familiar feel to the weather. We’ll see sunny spells to start the day before cloud amounts increase, but it should again be dry.

“Light westerly winds will turn more variable in direction around the coasts, and it should just feel that little bit warmer on Sunday with highs of 18C.”

The weekend is being seen as a measure of public response to the government’s latest guidance, which now permits people to drive as far as they wish to exercise and sports including tennis and golf.

But the prospect of mild, dry weather has sparked fears that the region’s beaches and beauty spots could see an influx of visitors, with Norfolk police chief Simon Bailey warning “this is not the end of the road”.

Meanwhile, the RNLI has reminded people there will be no lifeguards on beaches and anyone travelling to them should take the necessary steps to keep themselves safe.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police fine more than 300 people for ignoring lockdown rules

Police give out fines to people in Wells for not following coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: Archant

31 Norfolk restaurants, pubs and cafes which are now offering takeaways

Harry's burger bar in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Pretty Things frontman Phil May dies in Norfolk after surgery complications

The group Pretty Things from the 60s with lead singer Phil May, left, and guitarist Dick Taylor, centre. Photo: Submitted

‘Don’t click on any links’: Warning over council tax ‘scams’

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following reports of council tax 'scams'. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Armed police arrest man after ‘dramatic’ morning raid on town centre flat

Armed police raided a property in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth this morning. Photo: William John Reilly Adair

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cancer treatment inspires new dad to raise £18k for NNUH with mass head shave

James Barham was diagnosed with aggresive leukaemia five weeks after the birth of his son. He has raised more than £18k for the NNUH while undergoing chem at the hospital. Picture: James Barham

Police fine more than 300 people for ignoring lockdown rules

Police give out fines to people in Wells for not following coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: Archant

Care worker appeals for help to catch arsonists who set her car on fire

Police are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa Rushmer

‘It’s not a magic bullet’: Life on Universal Credit in lockdown

Leah Scott and Tamara Ellison, have shared their experiences with applying for Universal Credit as more than 1.8million people applied for the benefit during the coronavirus lockdown Pictures: MARK SCOTT/TAMARA ELLISON

Family of ‘happiest little chappy’ Jay, five, creating treat box amid youngster’s tumour fight

Jay Goodman and dad Mark. Photo: Mark Goodman
Drive 24