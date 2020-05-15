Video

What’s the weather going to be like in Norfolk and Waveney this weekend?

It is feared a dry and sunny weekend - the first since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased - will see a rise in visitors to the coast, including Lowestoft. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Forecasters are predicting a dry and bright couple of days as Norfolk and Waveney heads into its first weekend since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is feared a dry and sunny weekend - the first since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased - will see a rise in visitors to the coast, including Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop It is feared a dry and sunny weekend - the first since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased - will see a rise in visitors to the coast, including Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunny spells are expected on both Saturday and Sunday, with light winds and clouds increasing as the days progress.

Highs of around 16C and 18C respectively are being forecast - about average for the time of year.

Phil Garner, forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “Saturday is going to be another dry day across the region with sunny spells to start the day before cloud increases through the morning.

“Light west to north-westerly winds may turn a little more variable around the coast in the afternoon, and temperatures will be fairly similar to those of Friday - highs of around 16C.

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown rules at Wells beach during the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Archant Police give out fines for people not following lockdown rules at Wells beach during the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Archant

“Sunday will bring a familiar feel to the weather. We’ll see sunny spells to start the day before cloud amounts increase, but it should again be dry.

“Light westerly winds will turn more variable in direction around the coasts, and it should just feel that little bit warmer on Sunday with highs of 18C.”

The weekend is being seen as a measure of public response to the government’s latest guidance, which now permits people to drive as far as they wish to exercise and sports including tennis and golf.

But the prospect of mild, dry weather has sparked fears that the region’s beaches and beauty spots could see an influx of visitors, with Norfolk police chief Simon Bailey warning “this is not the end of the road”.

Meanwhile, the RNLI has reminded people there will be no lifeguards on beaches and anyone travelling to them should take the necessary steps to keep themselves safe.