Search

Advanced search

Temperatures to reach 26C this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:54 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 20 September 2019

It's going to be warm this weekend across the region. Picture: James Bass.

It's going to be warm this weekend across the region. Picture: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk © 2016

It may be the middle of September but summer is not ready to say goodbye yet as temperatures are set to reach 26C in parts of East Anglia this weekend.

Saturday is set to be "fairly pleasant and warm" with highs of 26C in the west of the region and despite it being "much cloudier" on Sunday, temperatures could still reach 25C.

A forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest said: "Saturday will be another dry day with long spells of virtually unbroken sunshine. It will be quite breezy though with a moderate south easterly wind.

MORE: 9 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

"A bit of a change on Sunday, it looks like it is going to be a cloudier day with some showers possible at first followed with the risk of some showery rain spreading from the west or south west of the region and it will feel quite humid in places with a moderate southerly wind."

The Met Office is predicting highs of 23C for Norwich and Cromer this weekend, 20C for Lowestoft and 24C for King's Lynn.

Most Read

‘It was only a matter of time’ – Residents brand road where cyclist was killed a ‘racetrack’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was killed in an accident on the B1077 between Diss and Shelfanger. Picture: Simon Parkin

Shelves cleared as Tesco’s closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed

Person arrested after crash sees car overturned and lamppost uprooted

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was only a matter of time’ – Residents brand road where cyclist was killed a ‘racetrack’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was killed in an accident on the B1077 between Diss and Shelfanger. Picture: Simon Parkin

Revealed: How hundreds of homes could be built on former rugby club

Wymondham Rugby Club's former home on Tuttles Lane Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Running column: After reflecting on the good, the bad and the ugly of this year, Mark Armstrong looks ahead

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Lush store in Norwich to close in support of climate change strike

Lush store in intu Chapelfield will open at 1pm today in support of the global climate strike. Picture: Rosanna Elliott

Organiser returns with new fundraiser following cancellation of festival

Kayleigh Hanlon is organising a charity ball to help raise awareness of cervical cancer. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists