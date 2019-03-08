Temperatures to reach 26C this weekend

It's going to be warm this weekend across the region. Picture: James Bass. Archant Norfolk © 2016

It may be the middle of September but summer is not ready to say goodbye yet as temperatures are set to reach 26C in parts of East Anglia this weekend.

Saturday is set to be "fairly pleasant and warm" with highs of 26C in the west of the region and despite it being "much cloudier" on Sunday, temperatures could still reach 25C.

A forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest said: "Saturday will be another dry day with long spells of virtually unbroken sunshine. It will be quite breezy though with a moderate south easterly wind.

"A bit of a change on Sunday, it looks like it is going to be a cloudier day with some showers possible at first followed with the risk of some showery rain spreading from the west or south west of the region and it will feel quite humid in places with a moderate southerly wind."

The Met Office is predicting highs of 23C for Norwich and Cromer this weekend, 20C for Lowestoft and 24C for King's Lynn.