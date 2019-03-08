Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk and Waveney as another storm brews

Great Yarmouth is among parts of Norfolk under a yellow weather warning for high winds this weekend. Photo: Nick Butcher EDP pics © 2007

A new weather warning has been issued for Norfolk and Waveney with strong winds and rain expected over the next few days which the Met Office may name Storm Hannah.

With the UK barely out of the blustery grips of Storm Gareth, some forecasters are now predicting a second storm to be named as swathes of the country are hit with weather warnings.

Places closer to the coast such as Acle, Beccles and Great Yarmouth are included in The Met Office’s yellow warning for wind tomorrow, and local forecaster Weatherquest said the whole of the region can expect windy conditions of the next few days.

Weatherquest said: “Today we could potentially see wind just as strong as yesterday, with gust of around 40-45mph, peaking around midday.

“Overnight we’ll see cloud and rain spread across the region and winds dropping, but the wind will pick up sharply again in the morning and again we could see gusts.”

While snow has been predicted for some parts of the UK such as Northern Ireland, East Anglia is not expected to face more than showers of rain.

Storm Gareth saw the county battered with ferocious 60mph winds and yesterday winds brought down cladding from Norwich’s Westlegate Tower, the busy pedestrian street remains cordoned off.

