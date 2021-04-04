Easter Monday snow and sleet forecast for Norfolk and Waveney

Published: 7:37 AM April 4, 2021

Parts of Norfolk and Waveney could see snow or sleet on Easter Monday. - Credit: Archant

Snow and sleet could still be heading to parts of Norfolk and Waveney, according to forecasters who say people will need to wrap up warm for Easter Monday.

Coastal areas are the most likely areas to see wintry weather, but temperatures - and wind chill - will be low across the region, say forecasters at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest.

Just a few days after a mini heatwave brought temperatures of more than 20C, the short sleeves are being swapped for scarves.

Forecasters last week said the region could see some snow - and Adam Dury, from Weatherquest, said latest forecasts showed coastal areas were most likely to see snow or sleet on Easter Monday.

He said: "Initially, we will see some rain early on Monday, but that will turn to sleet and snow by the middle of the morning.

"Many areas will probably stay dry, so it will be mainly confined to the coastal areas. The further inland, the less likely it is.

You may also want to watch:

"The daytime temperatures will only be 6C to 7C inland and might be as low as 4C to 5C at the coast.

"But the wind chill is going to the main factor - we are probably looking at -1C to -2C and we could see some quite strong winds."

People looking to head out for a breath of fresh air might be better off doing so today (Sunday), when temperatures are likely to reach 15C/16C.

East Anglia Today: Any cloud around at first will soon clear to bring a dry and sunny day. Feeling warm by the afternoon in the sunshine. Light westerly wind, becoming moderate later. Max 16C. pic.twitter.com/nAfrGH8TDW — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) April 4, 2021

Mr Dury said a really cold air mass from the north was the reason for the cold snap.

He said, by the end of the week, daytime temperatures would return to the average for this time of year - about 11C/12C.