Weather warning as winds set to reach 50mph

Published: 6:39 AM May 21, 2021 Updated: 6:51 AM May 21, 2021

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place, with seas likely to get choppy. - Credit: Martin Seuneke/newzulu.com

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Cambridgeshire.

Gusts could reach and exceed 50mph over the course of Friday, especially on coasts and in other open areas.

The Met Office has warned tree branches could possibly come down over the course of the day, along with possible damage to weaker outdoor structures.

Sea fronts are set to be affected by large waves and spray, while delays to some modes of public transport are "likely", the UK's national weather service added.

The weather warning is set to remain in place until 9pm.

Some showers can be expected early on, but the bulk of Friday's rain is set to arrive at around lunchtime and stick around into the evening and overnight.

Temperatures could reach 12 degrees Celsius, but it's likely to feel more like seven or eight degrees due to the winds.

There are no current flood alerts in place in the east of England, as of 6.30am.

Over the weekend the weather is set to be calmer, with less chance of rain on Saturday after a few lingering showers clear away.

And the same is true until later on Sunday, when more rain is due to arrive ahead of a much wetter looking Monday.