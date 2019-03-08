Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Snow and strong winds set to hammer Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:32 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 09 March 2019

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk on Sunday. Picture: Nick Butcher

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk on Sunday. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning with the possibility of snow early Sunday.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Chris BishopA yellow weather warning has been issued for Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

The wintry weather, with snowfall of 1-2 cm, is expected overnight from around 3am until 11am.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Norfolk and Suffolk, which will begin around midnight on Wednesday, March 13 and is expected to last throughout the morning and afternoon until 3pm.

Forecasters have warned gusts of up to 55 mph could bring disruption to bus and train services and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed roads, but it is expected to ease gradually during the afternoon.

Power cuts are also likely and some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and large waves.

Most Read

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Onel Hernandez leads the charge in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘But it’s the weekend’: Man three times over limit arrested after stumbling to car in front of police

A driver has been arrested after stumbling to his car. Picture: Archant

Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load

According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles. Picture: NSRAPT

Electricity shut off at business park after owner refuses to pay whopping energy bill

Derek Hill, joint owner of Axis and Escapes axe throwing and escape rooms, one of the businesses on the Tattersett Business Park, which are affected by a cut off power supply. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

“Reclaim the streets” - call for community action to tackle drug crime

Russell Street has been having problems with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing. Picture: Andrew Stone

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Snow and strong winds set to hammer Norfolk

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk on Sunday. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘But it’s the weekend’: Man three times over limit arrested after stumbling to car in front of police

A driver has been arrested after stumbling to his car. Picture: Archant

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Onel Hernandez leads the charge in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

‘Just get on with it rather than thinking about seagulls’ - councillor’s river crossing jibe

A county councillor has said County Hall should get on with Yarmouth's third river crossing
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists