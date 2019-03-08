Snow and strong winds set to hammer Norfolk

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk on Sunday. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning with the possibility of snow early Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Chris Bishop A yellow weather warning has been issued for Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

The wintry weather, with snowfall of 1-2 cm, is expected overnight from around 3am until 11am.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Norfolk and Suffolk, which will begin around midnight on Wednesday, March 13 and is expected to last throughout the morning and afternoon until 3pm.

Forecasters have warned gusts of up to 55 mph could bring disruption to bus and train services and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed roads, but it is expected to ease gradually during the afternoon.

Power cuts are also likely and some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and large waves.