News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Temperatures reach 18C - the average for May

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 7:28 AM February 25, 2021   
A show of crocuses near the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens in the spring sunshine and warmer weath

Temperatures in parts of Norfolk were more like May than early spring. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Rising temperatures in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk made it feel more like May than February.

At Santon Downham, in Suffolk, the temperature on Wednesday afternoon reached 18.4C - making it the warmest day of the year so far.

Dan Holley, from University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest said that was more than 10C above the February average of 7.8C.

He said: "We've only recorded 18C or higher during the month of February in six of the past 40 years."

Those years were 1990, 1998, 2004, 2012, 2019 and 2021.

You may also want to watch:

Other highs in East Anglia on Wednesday afternoon included 17.9C at Weybourne, where the February average was 7.1C and 17.2C at Marham, where the February average was 7.4C.

Forecasters at Weatherquest said the weather on Thursday would start off cloudy, with a band of patchy light rain or drizzle spreading eastwards across the region.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'
  2. 2 Road closed after police incident in Norwich
  3. 3 Plans for 130 homes and GP surgery backed, despite 'predatory' claim
  1. 4 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
  2. 5 Award-winning Norwich doctor - 'racism made me change my name'
  3. 6 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
  4. 7 Concern for man who has gone missing
  5. 8 Seafront Bath House homes for sale again after price drop
  6. 9 Green light for more than 250 homes on edge of Norwich
  7. 10 Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack

It will turn drier from the west later, with spells of sunshine, with light to moderate west to southwesterly winds and a maximum temperature of 13C.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman's body was found at an address in The Street, Fakenham. 

Police called to woman's body found in village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Pinnace Tower in Great Yarmouth is being repaired

Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Clifton Road check site during a day of action in Lowestoft on February 22, 2021.

Lockdown Covid breach and vehicles seized on 'busy day of action'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A £1.6 million scheme to demolish more than 50 concrete beach chalets in Lowestoft is continuing.

East Suffolk Council | Gallery

Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus