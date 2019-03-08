Weather warning issued as region braced for more strong winds

A yellow weather warning remains in place across Norfolk and Suffolk. Photo: PA SIPA USA/PA Images

A yellow weather warning remains in place across Norfolk and Suffolk as forecasters warn strong winds will continue to batter the region.

The warning was put in place Monday evening with Storm Gareth set to bring gusts of up to 50mph throughout Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

With it the blustery weather will bring a sharp drop in temperature, with the mercury falling from a mild 10c to a chilly 3c as we move into the afternoon.

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley wrote on twitter: “Southwesterly winds will strengthen late tonight, with gusts of 40-50mph during Tuesday morning / early afternoon. A squally cold front will move eastwards across the region between 10:00-14:00, after which both the winds and temperature will drop markedly.”

The met office warned the storm could bring disruption to bus and train services and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed roads.

Over the weekend the high winds wrought havoc across the region, with gusts of up to 60mph recorded in some areas.

Storm Gareth is the third named storm of the UK and is expected to last until Friday.