Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Weather warning issued as region braced for more strong winds

PUBLISHED: 06:31 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 12 March 2019

A yellow weather warning remains in place across Norfolk and Suffolk. Photo: PA

A yellow weather warning remains in place across Norfolk and Suffolk. Photo: PA

SIPA USA/PA Images

A yellow weather warning remains in place across Norfolk and Suffolk as forecasters warn strong winds will continue to batter the region.

The warning was put in place Monday evening with Storm Gareth set to bring gusts of up to 50mph throughout Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

With it the blustery weather will bring a sharp drop in temperature, with the mercury falling from a mild 10c to a chilly 3c as we move into the afternoon.

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley wrote on twitter: “Southwesterly winds will strengthen late tonight, with gusts of 40-50mph during Tuesday morning / early afternoon. A squally cold front will move eastwards across the region between 10:00-14:00, after which both the winds and temperature will drop markedly.”

The met office warned the storm could bring disruption to bus and train services and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed roads.

Over the weekend the high winds wrought havoc across the region, with gusts of up to 60mph recorded in some areas.

Storm Gareth is the third named storm of the UK and is expected to last until Friday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

‘I would never chance going back’ - Swimmers complain of sore eyes and throats after using leisure centre’s pool

Louise Saunders claims her two-year-old daughter, Florence was coughing all week and had to be rushed to hospital after going for a swim at the pool. Picture: Contributed Louise Saunders

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Student revealed suicidal thoughts before he went missing

Nick Sadler had suffered with mental health problems for several years, his family said. Picture: Will Sadler

Police chase down man who tried to flee the scene of a break in

Police have arrested a man who tried to flee the scene of a break in. Picture: Archant

Train trouble causes delays for commuters

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant

Coroner calls for improvement in handling of medical notes

Brian Havard. Photo: Family submission
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists