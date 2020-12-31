Ice warning to Norfolk motorists as New Year's Eve becomes coldest day of year

Published: 8:27 AM December 31, 2020

Motorists are being warned to take extra care on the roads this morning with freezing temperatures across the county.

On what is thought to be the coldest day of the year so far, temperatures have dipped to -5C in Thetford making it one of the country's frostiest spots.

Only Edinburgh (-6C) and Topcliffe in North Yorkshire, where temperatures dropped to -7.5C for a time, have had colder starts to the day.

Norwich-based Weatherquest has tweeted that in East Anglia it will be a "cold and frosty start with any mist, fog or freezing fog patches clearing to leave a dry day with sunny spells and patchy cloud."

It is expected to feel rather cold with highs struggling to get above 3 or 4C.

The cold conditions mean motorists will have to take care on the roads when out and about in the county.

Norfolk Police have warned drivers on social media that the road surface on the NDR near to Norwich Airport in both directions is "very icy and drivers are advised to take extra care and caution".

Motorists are also being advised to take "extra care and caution" in Northrepps and Thorpe Market in north Norfolk, where there are icy road conditions.

Meanwhile, although New Year's Eve is traditionally the biggest party night of the year, people in Norfolk and across the country are being urged not to head out to celebrate this year.

Everyone in the country is being encouraged to stay at home as part of a public information advertising campaign urging the public to see in the New Year safely.

The ‘See in the New Year safely at home’ advertising campaign is currently running across radio, print media and out of home advertising.

It comes at a time where current data shows Covid-19 cases are at an all-time high.

The advertising reiterates people should not meet up with friends or family indoors, unless they are in the same household or support bubble, and they should avoid large gatherings of any kind.

Matt Hancock, health and social care secretary, said: “With our NHS under pressure we must all take personal responsibility this New Year’s Eve and stay at home.

“I know how much we have all sacrificed this year and we cannot let up. Over 600,000 people have now been vaccinated and we are close to beating this virus."

The MP for West Suffolk added: "Now more than ever, we need to pull together to save lives and protect our NHS. If we continue to do our bit by staying at home, we can get through this together.”

Norfolk has reported its highest ever coronavirus rate, with the latest figures showing more than 250 cases per 100,000 people in the county for the first time.

Public Health England data shows that 2,377 new cases were reported in the county in the seven days between December 17 and 23 – also a record high.

That equates to 261.9 cases per 100,000 people, up from 170.3 in the previous seven-day period.

The number of cases per capita has risen across all areas of Norfolk, though the country remains behind the England average of 380.8 cases per 100,000.



