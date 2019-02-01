Search

New weather warning issued for the region this weekend - but it’s all change next week

01 February, 2019 - 16:03
Snow in the aptly named Snow Street near Diss. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A new weather warning for ice has been issued for the region this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Friday and Saturday, beginning at 1pm on Friday and continuing until 11am on Saturday, February 2.

It covers Norfolk and Suffolk and warns that there will be icy stretches on roads around the region.

The Met Office has warned people to be careful on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

While it has been a cold few days, with temperatures dropping as low as -8C in some parts of the county, Norfolk and Suffolk are yet to see much snow, with just a dusting falling in many areas.

According to Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, Friday night will stay cloudy, with possible outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, particularly in west Suffolk and Essex.

Minimum temperatures will be around -1C, but just above freezing in most places.

On Saturday, there will be wintry showers across Norfolk and Suffolk, with sunny skies developing in the afternoon.

The highest temperature will be between 2C and 5C.

On Sunday, there will be a few showers on the north and east coast of Norfolk, and it will be frosty and dry elsewhere.

They said maximum temperatures will be between 2C and 4C.

On Monday, things are likely to turn milder, with average temperatures around 7C and 8C.

According to BBC weather, temperatures could reach as high as 9C as next week continues.

