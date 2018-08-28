Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

NASA shot shows blanket of snow over our region

PUBLISHED: 13:31 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 30 January 2019

The snow across Norfolk from space. Picture: Dan Holly

The snow across Norfolk from space. Picture: Dan Holly

Archant

While many residents may have been disappointed by the snowfall this morning the sight from space tells a different story.

Shared on Twitter by Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holly, this amazing picture captures Norfolk in a blanket of snow.

Although it may look like clouds forming over the county Mr Holly makes clear that the NASA picture shows the extent of snow coverage.

READ MORE: Be prepared: Drivers encouraged to carry a winter survival kits

Mr Holly posted: “With the exception of high cloud clearing east Norfolk and Suffolk, this satellite image from NASA reveals the extent of the light snow cover (0.5-2cm) across the region this morning.”

Snow can be seen from as far as Chelmsford and Cambridge all the way to the Norfolk coast.

READ MORE: Ice warning in place as snow arrives in Wymondham and Attleborough

Although the affected area is vast, train services and roads were largely unaffected.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists