NASA shot shows blanket of snow over our region

The snow across Norfolk from space. Picture: Dan Holly Archant

While many residents may have been disappointed by the snowfall this morning the sight from space tells a different story.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shared on Twitter by Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holly, this amazing picture captures Norfolk in a blanket of snow.

Although it may look like clouds forming over the county Mr Holly makes clear that the NASA picture shows the extent of snow coverage.

READ MORE: Be prepared: Drivers encouraged to carry a winter survival kits

Mr Holly posted: “With the exception of high cloud clearing east Norfolk and Suffolk, this satellite image from NASA reveals the extent of the light snow cover (0.5-2cm) across the region this morning.”

Snow can be seen from as far as Chelmsford and Cambridge all the way to the Norfolk coast.

READ MORE: Ice warning in place as snow arrives in Wymondham and Attleborough

Although the affected area is vast, train services and roads were largely unaffected.