Weather warning issued for more thunderstorms in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:18 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 24 July 2019

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Jo Clarke

A weather warning has been issued for more thunderstorms in Norfolk and forecasters say temperatures could approach records for the time of year as the heatwave continues.

Parts of Norfolk and Suffolk saw thunderstorms early today (Wednesday) and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning that more could be on their way.

The warning for the East of England, including Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire has been put in place between 3pm tomorrow (Thursday, July 25) and 4am on Friday (July 26).

The Met Office warns there could be spray and sudden flooding, which could lead to difficult driving conditions. They say there is also a chance of power cuts and a "small chance" that homes and businesses could be flooded or damaged by lightning strikes.

Forecasters at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest said temperatures could reach as high as 35C in the west of Norfolk tomorrow - not far below the regional record for July of 35.6C, which was recorded at Felsham in Suffolk in July last year.

Weatherquest forecaster Phil Garner said the records were more likely to tumble away from the eastern region, but said it would still be very hot and humid.

He said: "Today looks like a fine day now that the thunderstorms have cleared. It will stay dry all the rest of the day and it will probably reach 32C or 33C

"Overnight temperatures will be about 17C - 18C, so it will be another warm and muggy one."

For tomorrow, he said temperatures could reach 35C in the west of Norfolk, while towards the east it was more likely to be about 26C or 27C.

And Mr Garner said the thunderstorms could come to Norfolk a bit earlier on Thursday. He said: "Later in the afternoon, we may be looking at some thundery showers from the south, but they will be quite isolated."

Temperatures on Thursday night are likely to be about 18C to 21C,

Last night saw temperatures as high as 25C at Houghton Hall, 24C at Marham and 20C in Norwich as late as 9pm.

