What a difference a year makes: Norfolk braced for yet more rainfall

Published: 12:46 PM May 6, 2021

Norfolk's weather in May has been far wetter than last year, when there was glorious sunshine - Credit: Archant

Norfolk and Waveney is set for even more rainfall over the coming days, before temperatures finally begin to pick up next week.

The region has thus far experienced a soaking wet start to May following on from a particularly dry April. This has also caused a real headache for many pubs and restaurants hoping to cash in on easing coronavirus restrictions.

Norfolk has experienced a soaking wet start to May - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In fact, last month was the nation's fourth-driest April since records began and some parts of Norfolk had less than 5pc of their expected monthly rainfall, according to UEA-based Weatherquest.

Those conditions have, however, been replaced in recent days with consistent rain and temperatures several degrees cooler than expected for the time of year.

Much of the East of England has already been saturated by more rain in May than throughout the entirety of April.

People flocked to Norfolk's beaches in May 2020 as hot and sunny weather arrived - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

By comparison, much of the UK was basking in gloriously sunny weather this time last year, with temperatures in Santon Downham, near Brandon, reaching 28.2C on May 20.

But Adam Dury, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said last year's roasting hot May was more of an anomaly than this year's damp spectacle.

"Last May was a real extreme - not only dry but really warm," said Mr Dury.

"What we had last month was a similar extreme, only colder. It was so dry and now the rain is making up the averages.

"The kind of weather we are experiencing now is actually what you get at this time of year. Really, we needed some rain at some point because there could otherwise have been real problems.

"The temperature difference is all to do with the placement of high pressure. This year it has been to our north, where as last year it was to the south and brought us the southerly warmth."

Norfolk's weather so far in May has been wet and cold - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In the days to come, Norfolk and Waveney can expect further rainfall, with scattered showers on Friday and outbreaks of heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday.

Sunday will feel considerably warmer despite a moderate to fresh south-westerly wind, with sunny spells and highs of 20C.

Next week, temperatures are set to rise to average levels for the time of year, with highs of 16-17C.

Temperatures in recent days have been peaking at no more than 11C.