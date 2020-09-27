Search

Monthly rain in 24 hours and coldest and windiest September days for 40 years

PUBLISHED: 19:46 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:46 27 September 2020

Strong winds and heavy rain at Cromer on the September 25. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Strong winds and heavy rain at Cromer on the September 25. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

The summer ended with a bang this weekend with Norfolk lashed by gale-force winds and torrential rain.

The storms which buffered the county throughout Friday and Saturday uprooted trees, left thousands without power and even blew north Norfolk beaches into new sand dunes in villages.

Friday saw 67mph at Weybourne, the strongest September gust in the region since 1997, and the joint strongest September gust in the past 40 years.

People in Walcott and Bacton woke up on Saturday morning to piles of sand covering their whole village. Picture:Abigail NicholsonPeople in Walcott and Bacton woke up on Saturday morning to piles of sand covering their whole village. Picture:Abigail Nicholson

Having started last week with highs of 25C, temperatures also plummeted to unseasonal cold for September.

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said temperatures on Friday plunged to lows not seen in September for almost 40 years.

Friday was also the coldest September day for over 40 years at Charsfield, since 1987 at Cromer and the coldest at Weybourne since record began in 1986.

It was the chillest at Houghton Hall since 2001 and coldest at Cavendish, Marham, Santon Downham and Wattisham since 1993.

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said some places had also experienced September’s entire usual rainfall in just 48 hours.

North Walsham reported 102mm, Fakenham 97mm and 92mm fell at Dereham.

The monthly rainfall during September in Norfolk is usually about 40mm, and it rarely exceeds 78mm.

He said: “An Environment Agency rain gauge near North Walsham recorded 90mm in 24 hours on Friday.”

