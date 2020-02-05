Strong winds warning for weekend

Rough seas are expected off our coasts over the weekend Picture: Ian Burt

Forecasters have issued a weather warning for very strong winds over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gusts of more than 50mph are predicted. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the whole of the UK from Saturday evening through Sunday.

It says we can expect: "Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected.

"Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

"There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs."