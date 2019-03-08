Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

Lightning over Attleborough train station. Picture Liam Ayers. Archant

The Met Office has expanded a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Norfolk.

The warning area has now been extended further east; expect heavy and thundery downpours today, strong winds and possibly some hail #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/K2EJB6ylHW — Met Office (@metoffice) July 30, 2019

Initially the service issued an alert warning that the county could face thunderstorms and heavy rain on Wednesday, but the alert has now been updated to cover Norfolk during all of Tuesday too.

Over the next two days, from 3am Tuesday until 23.59pm on Wednesday, members of the public are advised to prepare for a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The Met Office also says there is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing dangerous conditions.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Local forecaster Weatherquest said: "The storms will mostly affect the western part of the region first, so in places such as Cambridgeshire it's likely to be around the middle part of the afternoon that thunder starts to breakout.

"Here in the east it will be more like evening, with Norfolk having to wait until about 6pm or 7pm before we get anything heavy enough to create a rumble of thunder."

This turbulent forecast comes after last week's record-breaking heatwave, which saw East Anglia bake under temperatures as high as 35.8C in Norfolk and a new July high of 38.1C in Cambridge.