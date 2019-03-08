Fresh weather system could bring 70mph gusts to coastal communities

The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning for strong winds across the East of England. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

As the East of England is battered by 45mph winds, a fresh weather warning has been issued.

The Met Office says strong winds are set to continue into the weekend, with a yellow weather warning – the least severe – issued for the region on Saturday.

While the UK’s south and west coasts are expected to bare the brunt, winds of up to 60mph are expected widely.

Coastal communities could see gusts of up to 70mph while coastal routes and sea fronts will be affected by spray and/or large waves. Driving conditions could also be difficult in some places.

The Met Office said the latest warning, which is valid from 4am to 9pm on Saturday, was the result of an area of low pressure tracking in from the Atlantic Ocean.

“On the southern flank of this system, strong winds are expected,” it said.

“Gusts of 50-60mph are expected quite widely, with some more exposed locations seeing wind gusts of around 70mph, mainly in costal areas and just inland.”