Weather warning for winds up to 50mph on Tuesday

Published: 11:28 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 11:52 AM July 5, 2021

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire - Credit: PA

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Gusts reaching up to 50mph could cause disruptions in the East of England and coastal areas on Tuesday, July 6.

The Met Office has warned there could be some delay to road and rail services.

As well as potential damage to “temporary outdoor structures”.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could also be affected by spray or large waves.

On the Met Office website, it states: “An area of low pressure is expected to track across the far south and southeast of the UK from the southwest on Tuesday morning.

“To the south and east of the low centre some unseasonably strong winds are expected, particularly around some coasts and hills.

“Here gusts may reach 40 to 50 mph which may lead to damage to temporary structures and transport disruption.

“The strong winds will be accompanied by some heavy showers or rain for a time, before gradually moving north-eastwards and easing from the southwest through Tuesday daytime.”