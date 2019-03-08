Video

Gusts of up to 65mph set to hit region as blustery spell continues

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire Archant

The East of England has been warned to expect gusty weather on Thursday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for a spell of strong winds, lasting between 6am and 1pm.

It said some delays to road, rail and air transport were likely, with bus and train journeys possibly taking longer than normal and likely delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed roads and bridges.

Some short term loss of power was also possible.

The Met Office said strong winds were expected throughout the day, with a “short period of particularly gusty conditions” moving southeastwards across the country by late morning.

Gusts of up to 65mph are expected briefly in some places, with winds of 40-45mph more likely.

The wind is expected to ease a little in the afternoon but conditions will remain blustery.