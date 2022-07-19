News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:16 AM July 19, 2022
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers in Norfolk on Wednesday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers in Norfolk on Wednesday - Credit: Met Office

A weather warning has been issued in Norfolk with the county predicted to be hit by thunderstorms and heavy showers once the heatwave has passed.

The yellow weather warning will be in place between 1pm and 9pm on Wednesday, July 20, according to the Met Office.

It is set to follow the record breaking temperatures predicted today - with a red weather warning currently in place - which could see some parts of the county hit with blistering highs of nearly 40C.

Although the rain may be a welcome sight for many tomorrow, it could cause more disruptions in Norfolk.

On the Met Office website it states: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

Norfolk

