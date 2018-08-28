Video

Met Office issue weather warning for snow across Norfolk

Fresh snow coveres Normanston Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A new weather warning telling the public to brace for snow and ice is in place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last night a yellow weather warning was in place for icy conditions across Norfolk and Waveney.

Today the Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning, in place from now to 10am tomorrow, this time for snow as well as ice.

The national weather service has told people they can expect for some roads and railways to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

MORE: Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

It also warns to beware of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Forecasters at Norwich-based Weatherquest said people in the region should brace themselves for a morning of rain and sleet showers with the possibility of some snow towards the west of the county.

Showers are expected to clear throughout the afternoon but return as the evening draws in, with temperatures falling as low as -3C overnight with ice and the possibility of lying snow.

South Norfolk Police tweeted: “Please allow a little extra time for your commute, and ensure you clear your screen before setting off.”