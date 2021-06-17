Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come

Video

Published: 7:38 AM June 17, 2021

Lightning bolts above Great Yarmouth caught in the early hours of Thursday morning. - Credit: @photosofnorfolk

These incredible photos captured spectacular bolts of lightning in the sky above Norfolk overnight.

While not all areas of the county saw storms, there were rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning in some coastal areas.

These photos, taken in the early hours of Thursday morning, captured lightning in the skies above Great Yarmouth.

And there's the potential for more where that came from, as the yellow weather warning for thunderstorms remains in place.

Until 7pm today there is the potential for more storm across Norfolk and Suffolk, with late morning and early afternoon set to be especially wet.

Humidity remains high, however, and Norwich-based Weatherquest expects some coastal areas could reach 24C by midday.

And that is expected to continue into Friday, when the next weather warning comes into force.

For 24 hours from 9am on Friday, more thunderstorms are expected to develop in the east of England, bringing with it heavy rain in spells.

The Met Office has warned there is a small chance of flooding in some areas, as well as the slight possibility of power cuts affecting homes and businesses.