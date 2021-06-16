Potential for 30C today – but two days of thunderstorms on the way

Video

Published: 7:06 AM June 16, 2021

Thunderstorms are likely over the next few days, with a yellow weather warning in place. - Credit: Victoria Dack

It might be the hottest day of the year so far in the region today – but there are storm clouds on the horizon.

Wednesday is likely to be 'sticky' for parts of East Anglia including Norfolk, which may see temperatures hit 30C.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said there is a "reasonable chance" Wednesday's warmest temperature could beat the record set on Monday.

He said: "It's going to be pretty close and there's a reasonable chance that we will just pip it.

"The heat will be very much concentrated in the south-east corner of the UK, with a cold front across more northern areas.

"As well as being very hot it will become increasingly humid, so it's going to feel really quite sticky and muggy by the early evening."

But the sunshine isn't expected to stick around for long, as a yellow weather warning is in place for thunderstorms for the rest of the week.

The Met Office said some places are likely to see two rounds of thunderstorms later on Wednesday through to Friday with the potential for travel disruption and flooding.

But the weather warning has also been extended to include the rest of Friday and into Saturday morning, as thunderstorms may develop again towards the end of the week.

The warning says there is a chance power cuts and some flash floods may occur, with delays and cancellations to train and bus services possible where flooding or lightning strikes occur.