Search

Advanced search

Video

Forecasters warn snow could follow Storm Ciara into Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:33 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 10 February 2020

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Following the heavy winds of Storm Ciara over the weekend, forecasters have warned that snow could fall in Norfolk.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snowfall affecting several regions of the United Kingdom - including Norfolk - with a possibly that snow could fall as early as this afternoon.

The forecasters have warned that road and railways could be affected should snowfall - which has already began in Pennines - spread further across the country.

MORE: Schools closed due to power cuts caused by Storm Ciara

It comes after an erratic weekend of weather which saw heavy winds bring down trees, power lines and parts of buildings.

MORE: Thousands of homes left without power following Storm Ciara



However, forecasters at UEA-based Weatherquest have downplayed the likelihood of Norfolk being affected; though the possibility was not completely ruled out.

Dan Holley, meteorologist at Weatherquest said: "Right now there is some light rain and sleet falling, mainly in the Midlands, but it may turn into snow later on.

"We can not rule our maybe a centimetre or so, however, it would be laying on warm grounds and would likely melt on impact if it does fall."

Most Read

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains – how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

Storm Ciara Wroxham Road tree blocking road, smashed wall and traffic lights. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains – how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

Storm Ciara Wroxham Road tree blocking road, smashed wall and traffic lights. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Forecasters warn snow could follow Storm Ciara into Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Son witnessed horror lorry crash that killed his dad

Debroy Summers died on the A149 near Knights Hill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Guesthouses dropping like flies because of Airbnb’: Hotelier puts business up for sale

Andrea and Daren Squires. Pic: submitted

Storm Ciara: Thousands of homes still without power as storm’s impact continues

Thousands of Norfolk households are still without power following Storm Ciara Photo: UK Power Networks.
Drive 24