Forecasters warn snow could follow Storm Ciara into Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Following the heavy winds of Storm Ciara over the weekend, forecasters have warned that snow could fall in Norfolk.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snowfall affecting several regions of the United Kingdom - including Norfolk - with a possibly that snow could fall as early as this afternoon.

The forecasters have warned that road and railways could be affected should snowfall - which has already began in Pennines - spread further across the country.

It comes after an erratic weekend of weather which saw heavy winds bring down trees, power lines and parts of buildings.

However, forecasters at UEA-based Weatherquest have downplayed the likelihood of Norfolk being affected; though the possibility was not completely ruled out.

Dan Holley, meteorologist at Weatherquest said: "Right now there is some light rain and sleet falling, mainly in the Midlands, but it may turn into snow later on.

"We can not rule our maybe a centimetre or so, however, it would be laying on warm grounds and would likely melt on impact if it does fall."