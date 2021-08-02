What is the weather forecast for Norfolk this week?
- Credit: Winnie Lai
Norfolk’s temperamental weather is set to continue, with sunny spells and showers expected.
Temperatures are set to reach a maximum of around 21 to 22C this week, with intervals of sunshine and the odd downpour.
For Monday, August 2, in the East of England the Met Office reports that it will be a dry start to the day with light winds – with the best of sunshine nearer to the coast.
But we could see showers into the afternoon and evening - especially in western areas - with the temperature dropping to around 13C.
For Tuesday, August 3, the Met Office reports: “Bright morning before cloud increases by the afternoon with a few heavy and slow-moving showers developing well inland, perhaps thundery.
“Sunny near coasts. Light winds. Maximum Temperature 22C.”
You may also want to watch:
The outlook for Wednesday to Friday also includes an “unsettled spell of weather” with some clear or sunny spells and heavy showers developing each day.
Torrential downpours are likely to affect some areas, perhaps more during Thursday.
Most Read
- 1 Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'
- 2 Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found
- 3 Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000
- 4 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in village
- 5 When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?
- 6 Villagers in shock after woman dies in suspected murder
- 7 Man and woman found dead in home
- 8 Woman who bit an officer among eight people arrested in town
- 9 The Empire Strikes Back - our review of the new indoor food market
- 10 Norwich pub to temporarily close this summer because of 'pingdemic'