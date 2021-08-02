What is the weather forecast for Norfolk this week?

Published: 9:39 AM August 2, 2021

Norfolk’s temperamental weather is set to continue, with sunny spells and showers expected.

Temperatures are set to reach a maximum of around 21 to 22C this week, with intervals of sunshine and the odd downpour.

For Monday, August 2, in the East of England the Met Office reports that it will be a dry start to the day with light winds – with the best of sunshine nearer to the coast.

But we could see showers into the afternoon and evening - especially in western areas - with the temperature dropping to around 13C.

For Tuesday, August 3, the Met Office reports: “Bright morning before cloud increases by the afternoon with a few heavy and slow-moving showers developing well inland, perhaps thundery.

“Sunny near coasts. Light winds. Maximum Temperature 22C.”

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday also includes an “unsettled spell of weather” with some clear or sunny spells and heavy showers developing each day.

Torrential downpours are likely to affect some areas, perhaps more during Thursday.



