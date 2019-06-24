Weather warnings in place as region gets ready for thunderstorms

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY LIZ BRAY

A weather warning remains in place for Norfolk and Suffolk, with forecasters saying thunderstorms are on their way to the region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The weekend saw the region bask in sunshine following a week of wet weather and today (Monday, June 24) has started with warm temperatures.

But the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Norfolk and Suffolk, covering all day today until 11.59pm on Tuesday.

The warning states that the thunderstorm are "potentially severe, bringing a risk of flooding and disruption to travel",

They state: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

◾Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

You may also want to watch:

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

Chris Bell, forecaster for University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said the storms were most likely to affect the western parts of Norfolk tonight.

He said: "It's going to be a very warm and humid day today, with temperatures of 25 to 28 degrees celsius. Even though it will be quite cloudy, it will still be a very warm day.

"There's probably only a small chance of a heavy shower or thunderstorm during the day today and the real potential for heavy rain and lightning is probably overnight.

"The western parts of Norfolk are more favoured than Norwich and the eastern areas for that, so places like King's Lynn and Downham Market.

"There's a small chance of it moving further east, but I think those areas are the ones most likely to see heavy rain in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"It could bring some localised flooding, so it's worth people bearing that in mind when travelling on Tuesday morning."

Mr Bell said as the week goes on, it would remain warm, but north easterly winds could make it feel less muggy.

Some parts of Scotland could see 80mm of rain in 18 hours today, while central and eastern spots in England may get more than half a month's rainfall in just an hour, forecasters have said.