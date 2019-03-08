Video

Norfolk sees wettest day in two years - with more rain on the way

Earlham Road in Norwich was partially flooded by heavy rains on Tuesday. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Adam Drury Adam Drury

Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads following the wettest day in the region for more than two years.

Police dealt with multiple crashes on Norfolk's roads on Monday after extremely wet conditions gripped the county.

The downpour is set to continue into Tuesday with a yellow weather warning in place for western parts of East Anglia.

The Met Office weather warning say there is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport, with road closures in some areas and a chance that buildings could be flooded.

The heavy rain is expected to affect the eastern half of the country until Thursday and 20mm to 40mm of rain is expected to fall widely.

EAST: Averaged for the whole region, Monday (10th June) produced 23.4mm of rain - which makes it the wettest calendar day since 17th May 2017. It's also in the Top 5 wettest days in the past 5 years!

For the 24hrs 6am Mon - 6am Tue, Houghton Hall has recorded 56mm pic.twitter.com/JdUWJCGzVo — Dan Holley (@danholley_) June 11, 2019

Roads affected by flooding on Tuesday morning included the B1108 at Kimberley, near Hingham, the A149 between Heacham and Hunstanton and the A1065 near Weasenham St Peter.

Dan Holley, from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said on Twitter that Monday June 10 was the wettest calendar day in East Anglia since May 17, 2017 and one of the top five wettest days in the past five years, with 23.4mm of rain falling.

For the 24 hours to 6am on Tuesday Houghton Hall was among the wettest spots with 56mm of rain recorded.

On Monday night South Norfolk Police said it was dealing with multiple collisions on flooded roads and asked drivers to consider whether their journey was essential.

On Tuesday morning part of Earlham Road in Norwich, close to the junction with the Watton road in the west of the city, was flooded and some lower roads in Wymondham were also flooded.

Breckland Police said on Twitter that officers had been called out to multiple crashes in the district by the morning rush hour and warned motorists to drive to the weather and road conditions and leave plenty of time for journeys.

