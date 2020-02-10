Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel Archant

Snow and hail have arrived in Norfolk - just in time to cause rush-hour driving problems.

Snow has fallen in Briston. Picture: Alan Palmer Snow has fallen in Briston. Picture: Alan Palmer

The white stuff has been falling on many areas of the county, having arrived first in the west.

There are already difficulties for drivers, with cars struggling to get traction up the hill on Golden Ball Street in Norwich.

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow warning across parts of England, including Norfolk.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

North Norfolk Police have advised motorists to take care following the snowfall across Norfolk. Picture: North Norfolk Police North Norfolk Police have advised motorists to take care following the snowfall across Norfolk. Picture: North Norfolk Police

North Norfolk Police is on the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1065.

A police spokesman said a vehicle rolled over on the road between Fakenham and East Raynham.

The police tweeted: "There's white stuff on the ground and we're already off to our first RTC (at South Raynham). Slow down, turn your lights on and drive to the conditions."

A WeatherQuest spokesman said the weather would be heavy for an hour, with decreasing chances of snow showers over the course of the evening.

The spokesman said: "It's a mix of weather with a bit of snow here, hail, thunder. It is a little mix of weather we have this afternoon. This shower is clearing to the east.

There might be a wet shower later in the evening, wet weather, showers and sleet with some frosty patches.

"Over the next couple of hours it will become a bit more settled. It will be cold and there might be frosty patches in the region tomorrow morning."

They said Tuesday's weather would remain similar to Monday, with some breezes and temperatures up to a maximum of 7C.

For more details follow our live traffic map here.