Severe weather warning for Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire

Saturday will see rough seas and flying spray in some coastal areas Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A severe weather warning is in place for Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire on Saturday, with high winds forecast.

The svere weather warning in place for Saturday Picture: Met Office

Gusts appoaching 50mph are being forecast, with winds peaking around lunchtime.

The Met Office yellow warning says: "A spell of strong winds may cause disruption on Saturday across parts of England and Wales, especially the southwest.

"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, more likely across southwest England.

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, more likely across southwest England."

South-westerly winds are expected to cause rough seas and flying spray along the north west Norfolk coastline.