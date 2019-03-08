Video
Severe weather warning for Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire
PUBLISHED: 09:32 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 01 November 2019
A severe weather warning is in place for Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire on Saturday, with high winds forecast.
The svere weather warning in place for Saturday Picture: Met Office
Gusts appoaching 50mph are being forecast, with winds peaking around lunchtime.
The Met Office yellow warning says: "A spell of strong winds may cause disruption on Saturday across parts of England and Wales, especially the southwest.
"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, more likely across southwest England.
"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, more likely across southwest England."
South-westerly winds are expected to cause rough seas and flying spray along the north west Norfolk coastline.