Prepare for Betty: Met Office reveals list of storm names for 2022/23
- Credit: Archant
The Met Office has revealed the storm names it will use for the 2022/23 season.
The new list runs from early September until late August the following year coinciding with the beginning of autumn.
Some of the names chosen include Daisy, Khalid and Owain, which came through email submissions, and Betty which won a public vote on Twitter with more than 12,000 votes cast.
Storms are given names when the Met Office issues an amber or red warning.
The list of possible names are compiled by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, the UK's Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service KNMI.
Antonio, Hendrika, Johanna and Loes, all famous Dutch scientists, were selected by KNMI whereas Met Eireann chose Cillian, Fleur, Ide and Nelly.
Met Office head of situational awareness Will Lang, who leads the response in times of severe weather, said naming storms helps to raise public awareness.
Most Read
- 1 Popular dog walking spot and fishing lake for sale
- 2 Norfolk village to feature in new Channel 5 show
- 3 Chef, 21, launches pop-up kitchen and takeaway in Norfolk village
- 4 Man who fell from cliffs at Hunstanton jailed for killing wife
- 5 Hotel evacuated after unexploded bomb discovered
- 6 Michael Portillo spotted cooking at Norfolk restaurant for BBC show
- 7 US airwoman bailed over death of biker on Norfolk road
- 8 Chef jailed for pub attack that left victim with bleeds on the brain
- 9 A149 reopens after north Norfolk crash
- 10 Village store ditches freezers as electricity bills start to soar
“We know from seven years of doing this that naming storms works," he said. “Last year, Storms Arwen and Eunice brought some severe impacts to the UK and we know that naming storms helps to raise awareness and give the public the information they need to stay safe in times of severe weather.”
The next names on the storms list are: Antoni, Betty, Cillian, Daisy, Elliot, Fleur, Glen, Hendrika, Ide, Johanna, Khalid, Loes, Mark, Nelly, Owain, Priya, Ruadhan, Sam, Tobias, Val, Wouter.