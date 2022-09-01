Prepare for Betty: Met Office reveals list of storm names for 2022/23

The Met Office has revealed the storm names for the 2022/23 season - Credit: Archant

The Met Office has revealed the storm names it will use for the 2022/23 season.

The new list runs from early September until late August the following year coinciding with the beginning of autumn.

Some of the names chosen include Daisy, Khalid and Owain, which came through email submissions, and Betty which won a public vote on Twitter with more than 12,000 votes cast.

Storms are given names when the Met Office issues an amber or red warning.

The list of possible names are compiled by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, the UK's Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service KNMI.

Antonio, Hendrika, Johanna and Loes, all famous Dutch scientists, were selected by KNMI whereas Met Eireann chose Cillian, Fleur, Ide and Nelly.

Met Office head of situational awareness Will Lang, who leads the response in times of severe weather, said naming storms helps to raise public awareness.

“We know from seven years of doing this that naming storms works," he said. “Last year, Storms Arwen and Eunice brought some severe impacts to the UK and we know that naming storms helps to raise awareness and give the public the information they need to stay safe in times of severe weather.”

The next names on the storms list are: Antoni, Betty, Cillian, Daisy, Elliot, Fleur, Glen, Hendrika, Ide, Johanna, Khalid, Loes, Mark, Nelly, Owain, Priya, Ruadhan, Sam, Tobias, Val, Wouter.