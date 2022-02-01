Northern Lights could be spotted over Norfolk tonight

The Met Office have reported that the Northern Lights could be visible above north Norfolk tonight [February 1]. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Northern Lights are a natural phenomenon normally seen in Norwegian Arctic but tonight you may be able to catch a glimpse a little closer to home.

The Met Office have reported that the rare occurrence could be visible above north Norfolk tonight [February 1].

In a TikTok video created by the Met Office, one of its meteorologists state: “Tonight, Tuesday February 12, there is a chance across some parts of the UK that you might see the northern lights.

“Our space weather department tell us because of geomagnetic storms the Northern Lights could be visible from as far south as North Wales to North Norfolk.

“You are going to need a bit of luck and clear skies - with a good view of the northern horizon.”

The Northern Lights - also known as Aurora Borealis - appear as large areas of colour including pale green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the direction due north.

The lights generally extend from 50 miles to as high as 400 miles above the Earth's surface.

On the Met Office's website it adds: “The solar wind is currently slightly elevated but steady with quiet geomagnetic activity.

“A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) is expected to hit Earth overnight on February 1, with effects continuing into February 2.

“This may give visible aurora (along the northern horizon if skies are clear) as far south as north Northern England and Northern Ireland, but most likely northern Scotland.”