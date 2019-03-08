Met Office issues weather warning with risk of flooding and power cuts

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain across the east of England.

Forecasters are warning a large band of rain, currently making its way across the country may cause flooding and disruption.

The yellow weather warning is in place for the whole of Norfolk and Suffolk from midday today (October 14) through to 11.59pm.

The warning states there is a there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and where flooding does occur, that there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to public transport.

It has also warned there is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

A statement on the Met Office web site states: "There is a small chance that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads. There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses."

The Environment Agency has also issued a flood alert for tidal areas of the Rivers Bure, Ant an Thurne.