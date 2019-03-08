Search

Thirty six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:37 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 21 June 2019

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

A fresh warning over thunderstorms in Norfolk has been issued.

The Met Office issued the yellow weather warning for the East of England for Monday, June 24, saying heavy rain and thunderstorms could bring flooding and disruption to travel.

The warning is valid from 12am to 11.59pm.

It is in addition to a warning for thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday, put out by the Met Office yesterday, which has been extended and is now valid from 12pm to 11.59pm.

Both warnings say there is a small chance that homes and businesses "could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds".

It also warned that fast-flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life in some areas.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, train and bus services could be delayed or cancelled while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Residents were also warned of a small risk of power cuts and loss of other services at homes and businesses.

The warning for Sunday stated 20mm to 30mm rain may fall locally in an hour, and close to 40mm of rain may fall in two or three hours.

It follows thunderstorms and lightning strikes across Norfolk in the early hours of Wednesday.

