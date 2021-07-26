Met office issue weather warnings for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk this week.
Thunderstorms could lead to heavy rain and flooding in west parts of Norfolk around towns including King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Fakenham.
The warning comes into place at 9am on Tuesday (July 27) and lasts until 6am on Wednesday, July 28.
Trains between Norwich and London were cancelled on Sunday, while there was "severe" flooding in Haverhill in west Suffolk with flood warnings still in place for the area.
The Met Office has warned that the thunderstorms will lead to spray and sudden flooding and could make for difficult driving conditions on major and minor roads across the area.
Where flooding and lightning strikes, there is the chance that local bus services including First and local train services such as Greater Anglia could be cancelled or delayed.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.
