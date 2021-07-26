News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Met office issue weather warnings for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:30 PM July 26, 2021   
thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are forecast for parts of Norfolk over the next few days. - Credit: Archant

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk this week.

Thunderstorms could lead to heavy rain and flooding in west parts of Norfolk around towns including King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Fakenham.

The warning comes into place at 9am on Tuesday (July 27) and lasts until 6am on Wednesday, July 28.

Trains between Norwich and London were cancelled on Sunday, while there was "severe" flooding in Haverhill in west Suffolk with flood warnings still in place for the area.

The Met Office has warned that the thunderstorms will lead to spray and sudden flooding and could make for difficult driving conditions on major and minor roads across the area.

Where flooding and lightning strikes, there is the chance that local bus services including First and local train services such as Greater Anglia could be cancelled or delayed.

You may also want to watch:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Trains cancelled due to flooding - and more heavy rain expected
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at beach
  3. 3 Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in
  1. 4 More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place
  2. 5 Joy and relief as Latitude passes off successfully
  3. 6 Never mind the limo - aspiring farmer rides tractor to prom night
  4. 7 Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival
  5. 8 Family demands answers after 91-year-old dies weighing four stone
  6. 9 Cannabis stash worth about £2000 found hidden in home
  7. 10 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
Norfolk Weather
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with a police cordon still in place two days later

Norwich Live | Updated

'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Antingham Lodge in Norfolk

Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Women's hands apply cream from burns to skin lesions. Sunburn treatment concept

Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A140 bypass signs by the traffic at Long Stratton. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Tom Smithard For:

Town's long wait for new £37m bypass nearly over as funding agreed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus