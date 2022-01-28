Weather warning as strong winds set to hit parts of Norfolk this weekend

A weather warning has been issued for parts of Norfolk. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Norfolk by the Met Office.

Strong winds are forecast from Sunday, January 29, to Monday, January 31.

The Met Office has said that the winds will likely cause some travel disruption and could generate large and dangerous waves around the coast.

The warning is in place for most of the county.

Power lines and mobile phone coverage could be affected by the strong winds, according to the forecaster.

Large and dangerous waves at the coast could be "a danger to life" and lead to injuries due to the waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

The alert is in place for northern parts of the country including Bangor, Manchester, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Inverness and Belfast.