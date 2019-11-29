Search

Warning as freezing fog set to hit the county

PUBLISHED: 10:24 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 29 November 2019

A weather warning for fog has been issued for Norfolk on Saturday. Picture: John Ellerby

People across Norfolk are being warning to prepare for freezing fog overnight and into Saturday morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow fog warning for the East of England.

The warning is in place from 1am on Saturday through to 11am in Norfolk, with the west of the county and central areas most likely to be affected.

The warning states: "Although not all areas will be affected, fog patches, some dense with visibility below 100 metres, are expected to develop during Friday night and persist well into Saturday morning.

"Some places will hang on to grey and misty conditions all day."

Drivers are being advised to allow extra times for journeys and being warned there could be some disruption to flights.

