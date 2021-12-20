Cold weather alert issued as frost across Norfolk likely
- Credit: Steve Adams
A cold weather alert has been issued across the United Kingdom, including Norfolk, with frost set to hit the county this week.
After the Level 3 Cold Weather Action alert was confirmed on Monday (December 20), the Met Office warned of a 90pc probability of severe cold weather until Thursday, December 23.
On its website, the Met Office said the weather could 'increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services'.
Weather conditions are expected to be cold during the first half of the week with high pressure providing largely drier weather and overnight frost.
A spokesman for Weatherquest said: "Temperatures are likely to go below freezing on Tuesday night (December 21).
"We expect there to be frost on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning."
It is still unclear if it is due to snow on Christmas Day as forecasters refused to rule out the possibility of a white Christmas last week.
