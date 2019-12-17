Search

Yellow warning for dense fog in Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 18:09 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:09 17 December 2019

Archive image of Norwich covered in fog. A yellow weather warning is currently in place across the region. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

Commuters have been warned to take extra care due to fog patches in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across the East of England.

The warning states the fog, which is due to hit the region overnight and persist until the morning, will be dense in places with visibility less than 100 metres.

Slower journey times are expected as a result of the fog, with delays to bus and train services possible.

There is also a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

Weatherquest meteorologist Fred Best predicted a "murky and misty" start tomorrow morning.

He said fog patches would form at midnight tonight with the mist set to become widespread from 5am to 7am tomorrow.

Mr Best added the fog would clear by midday although some patches would linger.

