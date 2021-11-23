Weather warning as strong winds set to hit Norfolk this weekend
Published: 8:09 PM November 23, 2021
- Credit: Met Office
A weather warning is in place as severe winds are set to hit Norfolk this weekend.
The Met Office forecasts "very windy weather across much of the UK during Saturday", starting at midnight until 6pm in the evening.
There is a chance that the winds could cause traffic delays, power cuts and damage to buildings.
On its website, the Met Office states: “The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain.
"However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60 mph widely, with 70 to 80 mph possible in coastal locations, particularly in parts of Scotland and north-east England.”
Its yellow weather warning covers large parts of Norfolk.
