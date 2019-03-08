Weather warning issued for heavy rain across region

The East of England can expect further downpours after a weather warning for rain was issued for the region.

High water covers the marsh and laps around the Coal Bard at Thornham, on one of the highest tides of the year Picture: Chris Bishop High water covers the marsh and laps around the Coal Bard at Thornham, on one of the highest tides of the year Picture: Chris Bishop

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning - the least severe - for swathes of southern England including Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The warning is valid from 6am to 8pm on Tuesday, October 1 and warns of heavy showers with a small chance of disruption from flooding.

It comes after a weekend of wet weather which was still wreaking havoc on Monday morning, with flood warnings and alerts in place around the Norfolk coast and tidal flood warnings for the Rivers Yare and Waveney.

In its latest warning the Met Office said showers were expected to track west across the south of England on Tuesday, peaking across the south east in the afternoon, with most places able to expect a downpour.

Slow-moving showers could cause very large rainfall totals of up to 50mm in some areas, however the majority of places will only see small total rainfall accumulations.

One or two locations may also see some lightning and hail.

