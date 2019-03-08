Search

Advanced search

Weather warning issued for heavy rain across region

PUBLISHED: 10:46 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 30 September 2019

The Met Office said some areas could experience flooding in a warning of heavy rain for the East of England. Picture: Archant

The Met Office said some areas could experience flooding in a warning of heavy rain for the East of England. Picture: Archant

Archant 2018

The East of England can expect further downpours after a weather warning for rain was issued for the region.

High water covers the marsh and laps around the Coal Bard at Thornham, on one of the highest tides of the year Picture: Chris Bishop High water covers the marsh and laps around the Coal Bard at Thornham, on one of the highest tides of the year Picture: Chris Bishop

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning - the least severe - for swathes of southern England including Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The warning is valid from 6am to 8pm on Tuesday, October 1 and warns of heavy showers with a small chance of disruption from flooding.

It comes after a weekend of wet weather which was still wreaking havoc on Monday morning, with flood warnings and alerts in place around the Norfolk coast and tidal flood warnings for the Rivers Yare and Waveney.

In its latest warning the Met Office said showers were expected to track west across the south of England on Tuesday, peaking across the south east in the afternoon, with most places able to expect a downpour.

Slow-moving showers could cause very large rainfall totals of up to 50mm in some areas, however the majority of places will only see small total rainfall accumulations.

One or two locations may also see some lightning and hail.

READ MORE: Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

‘We were all screaming’ - Amazon hands over £16,000 after driver runs over dog

The Snell family almost lost their dog Dukey after an Amazon delivery driver ran over him when leaving their property. After amassing a bill of thousands of pounds for his lifesaving treatment, Amazon have paid the vets bills for the family. Tracy Riches Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

‘We were all screaming’ - Amazon hands over £16,000 after driver runs over dog

The Snell family almost lost their dog Dukey after an Amazon delivery driver ran over him when leaving their property. After amassing a bill of thousands of pounds for his lifesaving treatment, Amazon have paid the vets bills for the family. Tracy Riches Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Football club apologises for ‘unsatisfactory and disturbing’ coach mix-up

King's Lynn fans cheer on their side, which lost 3-0 to York Picture: Ian Burt

Woman seriously injured after crashing into tree

The B1108 was closed following the crash in Kimberley, in which a woman was seriously injured. Pic: Google Street View

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed following Norwich City’s defeat at Crystal Palace

Max Aarons and Marco Stiepermann, right, thank the travelling Norwich City fans following defeat at Crystal Palace Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Inquest opened into the death of Norwich man

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

All-you-can-eat meat feasts help turn pub’s profits around

Julie Oatham, landlady of the Butchers Arms at East Ruston. The pub was forced to shut for a couple of months last year, but has since sought to put itself at the centre of the community. Picture: Stuart Anderson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists