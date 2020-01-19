Video

Public health warning issued over freezing temperatures

Public Health England (PHE) has warned people to prepare for cold weather conditions and look out for those most at risk. Picture: Julie Smart. (c) copyright newzulu.com

Norfolk residents are being warned to prepare for more cold weather as the freezing nights are expected to continue in the county over the next few days.

Residents woke up to heavy frost in some areas over the weekend as cold temperatures set in overnight.

The Met Office is warning people not to put away their ice scrapers and turn off their heating just yet, as cold weather is set to continue over the next few days.

Along with other areas of the country, the East of England is set to experience cold weather from 6pm on Sunday, January 19, until at least 6pm on Tuesday, January 21.

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office Nick Silkstone said: "High pressure is in place across the UK this weekend bringing settled, mainly dry, but also cold weather for many. It will be colder than of late with temperatures dropping below freezing overnight and a chance of widespread frost but with sunny spells throughout the day.

"However, at the start of next week the chance of fog and cloud will increase across central and southern areas which will mean that it will also feel colder by day."

Public Health England (PHE) has warned people to prepare for cold weather conditions and look out for those most at risk.

Older people and those who are very young are at particular risk of becoming unwell in cold weather, as are those with heart and lung conditions.

PHE principal environmental public health scientist Dr Owen Landeg said: "Older people and those with heart and lung problems are at risk of getting sick in cold weather.

"Keep an eye out for those who may need help staying warm, ensure they wear lots of thin layers and have everything they need.

"Below 18 degrees, changes to the body mean that the risk of strokes, heart attacks and chest infections increase so heating homes to this temperature is particularly important to stay well."

Sunday night's forecast expects the region to stay dry overnight across the region with clear spells, though the frost is expected to return and patchy freezing fog to develop by Monday morning.

The Met Office also says that temperatures could fall to as low as minus three in some parts.