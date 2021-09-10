News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Thunderstorms and high humidity to hit Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:18 AM September 10, 2021    Updated: 11:37 AM September 10, 2021
Lightening strikes over St Peter Mancroft on Saturday 11th October 2014

Thunderstorms forecast to hit Norfolk today - Credit: Victoria Dack

Norfolk is set for thunderstorms this afternoon.

The Met Office has forecast scattered showers,  with some expected to be heavy and locally prolonged.

The forecaster said there is a high likelihood of thunderstorms, with temperatures being around 24C and high humidity.

Weatherquest, at the University of East Anglia, agreed with the Met Office forecast saying there will likely be thunderstorms in the region.

Storms will occur in the mid- to late-afternoon, and potentially into the evening.

The thunderstorms will be throughout the region, scattered with some showers.

Scattered showers will slow over the evening, leaving the night dry and mild.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pride group plans protest in village after sex club row
  2. 2 Deli owners speak out about seven-year hate campaign
  3. 3 Police hunt this man after patient's death at Norfolk private hospital
  1. 4 Norwich City fans hit out at BBC Premier League documentary
  2. 5 Trio who kidnapped man for six hours jailed for total of 10 years
  3. 6 Scathing new report into deaths of three people at Norfolk hospital
  4. 7 Severe disruption after van catches fire at St Stephens roundabout
  5. 8 Wishlist for horse burned in arson attack sells out
  6. 9 Two crashes on Norfolk roads at rush hour
  7. 10 'People ill-treated my son and they're still free' - mum's anguish

It will remain cloudy and breezy, with temperatures of 15C.

Norfolk Live
Norfolk Weather
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo of the Old Hall Inn at Sea Palling, when it was operating as a pub. 

Council investigates village sex club after complaints

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Blofield junction resurfacing diversion

A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Cocktails at Estabulo in Norwich

New all-you-can-eat Brazilian restaurant opens in Norwich

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
The A47 at Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed due to spillage of offal

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon