Weather warning continues as dense fog spreads across parts of Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:41 AM January 12, 2022
King's Lynn is shrouded in heavy fog this morning - The fog in The Walks. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The Met Office's yellow weather warning for fog is predicted to affect west Norfolk this morning.

People travelling across the west of the county could face disruption amid a continuing fog warning issued by the Met Office. 

The yellow weather warning was in place yesterday (January 11) and is expected to affect parts of Norfolk until 11am on Wednesday, January 12.

When issued the warning covered Norwich, southern half of Norfolk and Waveney, but now fog is only expected to affect areas in the south west and mid-Norfolk.

The Met Office's yellow fog warning is expected to affect south west Norfolk including Watton, Dereham, and Thetford

The yellow warning for fog issued by the Met Office is expected to affect south west Norfolk. - Credit: The Met Office

The warning covers Dereham, Watton, Swaffham, Attleborough, Thetford and Downham Market.

The Met Office has warned that the fog may cause delays to bus and train travel and slower journey times can be expected.

For the rest of the day, clear skies and sun are predicted across the county with chances of rain very low.

The day is set to be brisk with highs of 5C in the west and areas such as Norwich and Great Yarmouth reaching 6C.

